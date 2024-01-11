BSF DG reviews security on border

Jammu, January 10
As fog has engulfed the entire region increasing the risk of intrusion by Pakistani ultras, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal visited Jammu and held a security review of the border areas.
Agrawal arrived at Frontier headquarters of BSF Jammu for a two-day visit to review the security scenario of Jammu International Border (IB). Inspector General of BSF DK Boora briefed him about the ongoing situation at the border.
The IG briefed DG BSF at the headquarters at Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination by BSF on Jammu IB. The DG also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
On the second day of his visit on Wednesday, DG BSF also visited RS Pura border area where he was briefed by sector commander and battalion commandants. “He was informed about operational duties and related aspects. DG BSF was updated about the all-round domination strategy of BSF on the IB,” an official spokesperson informed.
The official said that during the visit, he interacted with jawans and praised them for doing their duty with dedication.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...