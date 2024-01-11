BSF DG reviews security on border

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

As fog has engulfed the entire region increasing the risk of intrusion by Pakistani ultras, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal visited Jammu and held a security review of the border areas.

Agrawal arrived at Frontier headquarters of BSF Jammu for a two-day visit to review the security scenario of Jammu International Border (IB). Inspector General of BSF DK Boora briefed him about the ongoing situation at the border.

The IG briefed DG BSF at the headquarters at Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination by BSF on Jammu IB. The DG also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

On the second day of his visit on Wednesday, DG BSF also visited RS Pura border area where he was briefed by sector commander and battalion commandants. “He was informed about operational duties and related aspects. DG BSF was updated about the all-round domination strategy of BSF on the IB,” an official spokesperson informed.

The official said that during the visit, he interacted with jawans and praised them for doing their duty with dedication.

