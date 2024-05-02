Budgam man booked for sharing ‘fake’ Amit Shah speech

PTI

Srinagar, May 1

Police have registered a case against a Budgam resident for allegedly sharing a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said.

Following a complaint by BJP leader Altaf Thakur, a case was registered against Mohammad Ilyas Hussain Mir at Magam Police Station of Budgam.

“This is to inform you one mischievous person under the name of Illyas Mir Magami @ Magamiillyas has uploaded a dubbed and fake video of Shri Amit Shah where in it is stated that Centre is going to remove the reservation of SC and ST people in J&K, which is totally baseless and far from facts,” Thakur wrote in his complaint, according to police.

“I request you to kindly act swiftly against the person and arrest him for spreading wrong information as the act has a potential to trigger resentment and protest by the SC and ST community of J&K,” he added.

Earlier, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR on a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Kashmir #Srinagar