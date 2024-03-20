 Buzz over Azad, Apni Party entering pre-poll alliance : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Buzz over Azad, Apni Party entering pre-poll alliance

Buzz over Azad, Apni Party entering pre-poll alliance

Buzz over Azad, Apni Party entering pre-poll alliance

As the electioneering hots up across J&K, a BJP worker sorts masks for distribution among supporters in Jammu. PTI



PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 19

Political circles in J&K are abuzz with reports that Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are set to form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Party insiders have also confirmed that talks between the Apni Party and the DPAP have reached an advanced stage and a seat-sharing formula is being formulated for the elections. They say it is likely that Ghulam Nabi Azad contests from the Anantnag constituency where an interesting contest is already awaited.

As there has been no alliance of the PDP with the NC and the Congress under the INDIA bloc, the Anantnag constituency is set to witness a contest of power between the BJP, the NC and the PDP. If the alliance materialises and the DPAP contests from the seat, it will further damage the prospects of the NC and the PDP by splitting the Muslim vote bank even as the party is said to be not very popular in the region. The NC and the PDP have already appealed to the Muslim voters and they will eat into each other’s vote share if no alliance is formed between them.

DPAP chief spokesman Salman Nizami said discussions with like-minded parties for an alliance were in the initial stage. “The final decision will be taken by Ghulam Nabi Azad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Apni Party general secretary Rafi Mir said, “We want to talk to like-minded parties who want to work for the prosperity of the J&K people. If they approach us, we will hold discussion.”

Interestingly, the Apni Party and the DPAP have been termed by the opposition parties as the BJP’s B-team. While Azad left the Congress and formed his own party in September 2022, former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari floated his party in March 2020. Many leaders of Azad’s party have already joined other parties.

It has been reliably learnt that the Apni Party is also in talks with another player in Kashmir – Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference (PC) which is said to have a considerable vote bank in pockets of Kashmir region. Pertinently, Lone was a minister in Mehbooba Mufti-led Cabinet from BJP’s quota when the BJP and the PDP were in alliance in erstwhile state Assembly. Insiders in the Apni Party said the prospects of an alliance with the PC had gone into cold storage for now as there was clash of interest in some constituencies where both parties have active workers.

The BJP is eyeing the Anantnag constituency to make inroads into the Kashmir valley to make a statement that it won in the region post abrogation of Article 370.

Both seats of Jammu are already with the BJP while the NC has all three seats in Kashmir at present.

Discussions underway

Discussions with like-minded parties for a pact are in the initial stage. The final decision will be taken by Ghulam Nabi Azad. — Salman Nizami,DPAP chief spokesman

We want to talk to like-minded parties who want to work for the prosperity of the J&K people. If they approach us, we will talk. — Rafi Mir, Apni Party general secretary

(With inputs)

#Ghulam Nabi Azad #Jammu #Lok Sabha


