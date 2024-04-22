Career in armed forces discussed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 21

The Army organised a career counseling session at Galuthi in Rajouri district to give wings to the dreams of the youth. “A career in defence forces promises one of the most prestigious positions in the country. Aspirants who choose a career of adventure, excitement and challenges can find no better place than armed forces to let their dreams come true,” an official spokesperson said.

The event aimed to inspire and educate the aspirants of a rewarding career options available in the armed forces. It covered various aspects of a career in the Army, Navy, Air Force and para military forces, highlighting the excellent prospects for individuals with different interests and skill. While motivating the youth, the importance of women’s participation in the defence forces and valuable contributions was also emphasised.

“The counselling successfully ignited a sense of pride and responsibility towards the country with many expressing their strong desire to pursue a career in the defence forces,” the spokesperson said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Rajouri