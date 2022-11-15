Chargesheet filed in loan fraud case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had filed a chargesheet under the PMLA against the promoters of a Jammu-based business group for Rs 91.5 crore loan “fraud” involving Bank of India.

Those named in the prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet under the IPC) are Raj Kumar Gupta, Radhika Mahajan, Rajat Mahajan, Jhelum Industries, Jhelum Infra Projects India Private Limited, ID Sood Ispat Private Limited and New Jammu Flour Mills Private Limited. The ED stated the loans taken by the accused were “not used” for the intended purposes and were defaulted.