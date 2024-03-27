Cops help man recover Rs 94K he lost to fraudsters

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 26

The Cyber Cell of the Jammu police recovered Rs 94,192 that was stolen from a victim of cybercrime. “Jammu police proved its steadfast dedication to fighting cybercrime by recovering Rs 94,192 from the victim, Vijay Kumar, who lives in Nagrota, Jammu,” said an official.

After receiving an SMS about upgrading his SIM card, Vijay downloaded one link and lost Rs 94,192.

