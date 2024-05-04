Hideout busted in Bandipora

Srinagar, May 3
Security forces busted a militant hideout in J&K’s Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said on Friday.
“In a joint operation, Indian Army’s 13 RR, Bandipora police and the CRPF’s 3rd Battallion busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam (in the north Kashmir district),” the Bandipora police stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, besides other material was recovered from the hideout. A case has been registered under relevant section of law, they added.
