Hideout busted in Bandipora

PTI

Srinagar, May 3

Security forces busted a militant hideout in J&K’s Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said on Friday.

“In a joint operation, Indian Army’s 13 RR, Bandipora police and the CRPF’s 3rd Battallion busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam (in the north Kashmir district),” the Bandipora police stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, besides other material was recovered from the hideout. A case has been registered under relevant section of law, they added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Army #Kashmir #Srinagar