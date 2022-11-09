Kin of arrested Al-Qaeda ultra thought he taught in madrasa

PTI

Kolkata, November 8

Amiruddin Khan, arrested in Ramban on Monday for having links with Al-Qaeda terror group, was a madrasa teacher and a part-time garment trader for his family members residing in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

When the news of his arrest in Jammu and Kashmir reached his family at Sankrail town of Bengal, his mother Anwara Begum was quite surprised. “Amiruddin is fourth of my five sons. He studied at a madrasa and his student days were of immense struggle as he undertook tailoring jobs alongside his studies. He used to go to J&K carrying the clothes tailored by him to sell the same there. For a little over four years, he started residing there permanently and also got married to a local girl,” Anwara Begum said on Tuesday.

Amiruddin’s elder brother, Alamgir Khan, said there might be some mistake somewhere that led to the arrest of his brother. “He used to teach in a madrasa there and was also engaged in part-time trading of garments tailored by him. He used to visit us during every religious festival and election time. I do not believe that my brother was involved in any kind of terror activity,” he said.

The head of the local panchayat, Gorai Khan, also said that although he had seen Amiruddin growing up, never he had seen any kind of abnormalities in his behaviour that can create doubts about his terror links.

Amiruddin was carrying a grenade when he was arrested in Ramban on Monday. Policemen are interrogating him. — IANS

Another ‘terrorist’ caught in Pulwama

Abid Ahmad Sheikh, a suspected hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba, has been arrested in Awantipora, Pulwama.

Officials say a grenade and other incriminating material, including ammunition, have been seized from him.

He is said to have been in touch with LeT commanders and involved in transportation of arms and ammunition.

