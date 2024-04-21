Lok Adalat settles 217 cases in UT

Srinagar, April 20
The special Lok Adalat sessions convened across J&K today saw 667 cases being taken up, with 217 of them being amicably settled. The settlements involved a total amount of Rs 6,83,11,343. The cases were mostly related to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and bank recovery.
The district of Ganderbal emerged as the front runner with amicable resolution of 50 cases out of 53 taken up.
Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, said this was the fourth special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year. The next special Lok Adalat will be held on May 17, 2024 focusing on the settlement of consumer cases.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health