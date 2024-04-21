Lok Adalat settles 217 cases in UT

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 20

The special Lok Adalat sessions convened across J&K today saw 667 cases being taken up, with 217 of them being amicably settled. The settlements involved a total amount of Rs 6,83,11,343. The cases were mostly related to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and bank recovery.

The district of Ganderbal emerged as the front runner with amicable resolution of 50 cases out of 53 taken up.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, said this was the fourth special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year. The next special Lok Adalat will be held on May 17, 2024 focusing on the settlement of consumer cases.

