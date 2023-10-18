Man from J&K drowns in Goa lake, his brother goes missing

Panaji, October 18
One person from Jammu and Kashmir drowned in a lake at Arambol in North Goa on Wednesday, while his brother went missing in the water body and efforts to trace him are underway, police said.
The incident occurred this morning when the siblings were enjoying a vacation in the coastal state, they said.
"A man named Amandeep Bhau and his brother Abhishek, both in their twenties, went to swim in the famous sweet water lake at Arambol, where the tragedy struck. While the body of Amandeep was later recovered, efforts are on to trace his sibling," a senior fire and emergency services official said.
"The victims hail from Jammu and Kashmir and they were in Goa on a vacation," he said.
Further details are awaited.
