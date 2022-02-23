National Conference leader quits

Jammu, February 22
National Conference leader Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, demanding ST status for Pahari-speaking people, resigned from the party’s basic membership on Tuesday. Ex-MLA Bukhari had on Sunday chaired a convention of the Pahari Tribe ST Forum here where J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina was the chief guest.
Bukhari had a "heated argument" with Farooq Abdullah over the issue following which he submitted his resignation. He said he would support any party over that issue.
