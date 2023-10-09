Rohingya immigrants under lens for forging documents

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 8

Rohingya immigrants living in J&K are under scanner as some of them have been found possessing Indian identification documents, such as Aadhaar card and domicile certificates. While there are thousands of Rohingya living in Jammu division, many of them are not registered with the authorities and have been staying illegally. These immigrants have now settled in different parts of Jammu division, including far-off Kishtwar and Poonch districts.

Now, the police have decided to verify the credentials of all such refugees. A drive has been started, specifically in those areas where Rohingya have significant presence. As per official estimates, over 5,500 such immigrants are living in Jammu division.

On October 4, the Kishtwar district police had found a Rohingya woman carrying domicile certificate in Dachan area where many immigrant women have married local men and settled there. The police have booked three persons, including the women, a revenue official and a facilitator.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said that the husband of the accused women misled the revenue official and got the domicile in September 2020.

On October 6, a Rohingya man in Balakote of Poonch district was found having forged documents, including Aadhaar and ration cards. After lodging a case, the local police had said more arrests were expected.

Even in Jammu city, illegal Rohingya people are present in Bathindi and other areas where they also possess shops and other small business establishments. A senior police officer said, “There are multiple reports with the police that Rohingya people have been able to get forged identity certificates. This can become a major national security threat in the coming years due to which directions have now been issued to identify and book all those immigrants with unauthorised Indian identity cards.”

A centre has been set up in Kathua district where over 250 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, are lodged.

#Jammu