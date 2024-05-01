Search resumes for tourist missing after road mishap

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 30

In Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district the search is back on to find a tourist, who went missing after their car crashed into Sindh river near Hung Sonamarg on Sunday. Five people lost their lives in the accident.

The police, along with rescue teams and locals, are working hard to find the missing person. They had to stop the search on Monday evening due to darkness.

The accident happened when a Chevrolet Tavera carrying 10 people was going from Sonamarg to Kangan. It slipped off the Leh-Srinagar highway into the Sindh nullah at Gund Gagangeer. The vehicle had six tourists, including a couple from Uttar Pradesh and four people from Tamil Nadu (three were women). There were also two labourers from Nepal and two local men, including the driver.

Quick action from the police, Army, and others helped rescue four people initially on Sunday. Another body was found on Monday, bringing the total to five.

Four people, including the driver and a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, were saved.

