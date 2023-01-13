‘Terror associate’ arrested for threatening migrants in Valley

Srinagar, January 12

A person, said to be a terror associate, was arrested in Baramulla district for pasting posters threatening outsiders, the police said on Thursday. On December 22 last year, personnel at the Palhallan police post learnt that a threat had been issued to outsiders. The government’s decision of opening wine shop in Pahalgam was also condemned by a so-called terror group — Lone Wolf Warrior — at Tantraypora, Palhallan, in the North Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesman said. A police party found the poster pasted and some posters on a roadside. During the course of the investigation, several suspects were rounded up.

After hectic efforts, the police zeroed on a suspect, identified as Altaf Ahmad Rather, a resident of Tantraypora in Palhallan. Upon his interrogation, Rather confessed his role. Evidences confirmed his involvement in the commission of offences, the spokesman said.

It was further revealed that Rather got in touch with Pakistan-based terror handlers through social media and had been working with them who instructed him to paste posters in order to create an atmosphere of fear among the public and spread hatred against India, the spokesman added.

On Rather’s disclosure, a raid was conducted at his house from where posters and mobile phone were seized and the accused was taken into the custody. Further investigation of the case has been going on.

In Poonch district, a tragedy was averted after the police seized a rusted grenade and later defused it. The grenade was recovered in a ground near the district police lines (DPL) in the town, officials said. Later it was destroyed safely, they said. A case has been registered and an investigation taken up.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested an alleged overground worker of the Lashkar-e-Toiba at a checkpoint in Srinagar. Farzan Farooz, a resident of Pampore, who was caught carrying 450-gm heroin, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. — PTI

Grenade found

A tragedy was averted after the police found a rusted grenade and later defused it in Poonch district. The explosive device was spotted in a ground near the district police lines.

Handled by Pak terrorists