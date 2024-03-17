1,504 receive degrees at NIT convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, hosted its 19th annual convocation ceremony here today. The event, graced by Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, was attended by esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, staff, and proud families of the graduating students.

Students in a jubilant mood after getting degrees at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

A total of 1,504 students were conferred degrees during the convocation. The degrees conferred included PG diplomas (3), BTech (1,064), MTech (253), MSc (92), MBA (32), and PhD (60).

During his address, Prof Binod Kumar Kanujia, Chairman of the Board of Governors and Director of NIT Jalandhar, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to contribute positively to society. He emphasised the pivotal role engineers play in transforming ideas into tangible solutions, particularly in India’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Prof Kanujia highlighted the institute’s recent achievements, including its ranking among the top 50 engineering institutes in India and its significant improvement in global rankings.

Dr Samir V Kamat, the chief guest, commended the graduates for their accomplishments and stressed the importance of technology in shaping the nation’s future. He praised the efforts of the institution’s leadership, faculty, and students in achieving excellence.

The convocation was a momentous occasion for the graduates and their families, who celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. The event was also streamed live on social media platforms, allowing a wider audience to share in the excitement of the day.

