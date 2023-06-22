21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 21

Suffixed ‘Consultancies’, ‘Travels’, ‘Hubs’, ‘Consultants’, and ‘Enterprises’ at least 21 of the blacklisted travel agencies — whose list was shared recently by MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney — operate from Jalandhar. Many of them are operating near the city bus stand.

While 16 of these travel agents are urban — both the cases of women being trafficked to Oman and the recent row over deportation of Indian students from Canada — has brought the spotlight back on the issue of shady travel agents sending people abroad through questionable measures and with scant regard for their clients’ safety.

While the list of 170 blacklisted Punjab agents shared by the MP was retrieved from the MEA website - what is shocking is that many of them are still operational - after being blacklisted.

Queries to the district police revealed that investigation into the network of Jalandhar agents is still on. However, even as Oman returnees share harrowing tales of the treatment meted out to them in the gulf, it is appalling to think that some of these agents continue to go about their business without any check. MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said, “Our teams conducted sting operations on blacklisted Punjab travel agents of Punjab shared on the MEA website. What my teams found was that many of these agents were still active. At least 22-23 of these banned travel were found to be functional and active in their operations. It is imperative that the district administrations tighten the noose on these agents and ensure that unscrupulous elements are not allowed to dupe pople like before.”

Commissioner of police, Jalandhar, Kuldeep Chahal said, “Our teams are looking into the agents who are still conducting operations. Of the shared list, 16 are in Jalandhar (city). We are looking into the past cases against them.”