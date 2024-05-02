968 grams of gold recovered from car

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, May 1

The Phillaur police nabbed a person and seized 968 grams of gold from a car at a high-tech naka near the Sutlej late on Monday night.

Phillaur SHO Neeraj Kumar said the police were conducting a checking. They signalled a car coming from the Ludhiana side to stop for checking. During search, they recovered gold ornaments weighing 968 grams from the vehicle.

During inquiry, car driver Yogesh Kumar told the police that he came from Delhi to collect gold orders from traders in Jalandhar. The SHO said the suspect could not produce the required documents.

Subsequently, the police informed the GST Department after which Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) DS Cheema took possession of the gold and examined the documents. Since the documents were not found to be authentic, the gold was deposited in the government treasury.