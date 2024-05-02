968 grams of gold recovered from car

Phillaur, May 1
The Phillaur police nabbed a person and seized 968 grams of gold from a car at a high-tech naka near the Sutlej late on Monday night.
Phillaur SHO Neeraj Kumar said the police were conducting a checking. They signalled a car coming from the Ludhiana side to stop for checking. During search, they recovered gold ornaments weighing 968 grams from the vehicle.
During inquiry, car driver Yogesh Kumar told the police that he came from Delhi to collect gold orders from traders in Jalandhar. The SHO said the suspect could not produce the required documents.
Subsequently, the police informed the GST Department after which Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) DS Cheema took possession of the gold and examined the documents. Since the documents were not found to be authentic, the gold was deposited in the government treasury.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...