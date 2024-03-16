DC reviews progress of Smart City projects

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today reviewed the progress of various development projects under Jalandhar Smart City. Jalandhar MC Commissioner Gautam Jain was also present at the meeting.

The DC, who is also Chairman of the City Level Evaluation and Monitoring Committee, said 95 per cent work of Integrated Command Control Centre had been completed. It would be fully functional by March 31.

He said under the project at least 1,000 CCTV cameras had been installed at 180 places in the city. He further said under the project, 25 public addressing systems and emergency call boxes had been installed at different places in the city.

Besides, 25 variable message displays (VMD) had been installed across the city to give important information to residents in a short span of time.

The DC reviewed the progress of Rs 7 crore sewage treatment plant for the use of treated water for irrigation. He directed officials to complete the project by June 30. He said with the completion of the 25 MLD STP, treated water would be used for irrigation through underground pipes.

Taking stock of the progress of the modernisation of Mithapur Hockey Stadium, the DC gave instructions to complete the project by the end of this month.

Sarangal asked MC officials and executive agencies to ensure quality check of all development works. The DC also reviewed the Burlton Park Sports Hub project, construction of rooftop rainwater harvesting system in government buildings.

