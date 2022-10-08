Eight arrested for gambling

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 7

The CIA staff of the city police today arrested eight gamblers and seized stake money of Rs 63,550 from them. The police claimed that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the house of Ashwani Kumar in Abadpura mohalla from where the accused were held red-handed.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar, Arsh Thappar, Hardeep Kumar, Maninder Singh, Amit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Sushil Kumar and Sanjiv Kumar. A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused at police station division 6. — TNS