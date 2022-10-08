Eight arrested for gambling

Jalandhar, October 7
The CIA staff of the city police today arrested eight gamblers and seized stake money of Rs 63,550 from them. The police claimed that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the house of Ashwani Kumar in Abadpura mohalla from where the accused were held red-handed.
The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar, Arsh Thappar, Hardeep Kumar, Maninder Singh, Amit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Sushil Kumar and Sanjiv Kumar. A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused at police station division 6. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list