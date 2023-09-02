Four held for transformer thefts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

The Mehatpur police arrested four persons for stealing transformer and recovered two motorbikes and 5-kg copper wire from their possession. The suspects used to steal transformers in the Mehatpur police station area.

Shahkot DSP Narinder Singh said a police team arrested two suspects who stole transformers from two places. The suspects had been identified as Lekhan Heera, a resident of Alu Wali Gali, Vishwakarma Chowk, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, and Rahul, a resident of Dana Mandi, Ludhiana. They were arrested and stolen goods and parts of transformers were recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the Mehatpur police station on August 29.

The suspects told the police that they were selling the stolen transformer parts to Amarjit Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad, UP, who is presently residing in Lal Kuan, and Sonu Singh, a resident of Singhpur, Bahraich, UP, and currently residing in Ludhiana. The police also arrested the duo and recovered stolen transformer parts from their possession.

The police recovered two motorcycles and 5-kg copper wire from their possession.