 Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Drug peddlers in custody of the police in Jalandhar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

The police have arrested four persons and recovered 330 gm of heroin from them. The police said a special campaign against drug peddling was launched in the city. The CIA staff received a tip-off regarding four persons involved in drug peddling.

The police said, following the information Ashu, a resident of National Avenue, Rama Mandi here, was arrested.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the police recovered 200 gm of heroin from Ashu. An FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Rama Mandi police station.

The CP said after investigation, another suspect identified as Vijay Hans, a resident of Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar, was arrested and 30 gm of heroin was recovered from him.

The CP further said during the investigation of another case registered on November 29 last year, two more suspects identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chouhan village in Amritsar district, and Gurnam Singh, a resident of Pakka Shahidan village in Sirsa district, Haryana, were arrested with 100 gm of heroin.

The CP said further probe into both the cases was on and details pertaining to it would be shared in the coming days. The CP said during the last one-week, the police recovered 399 gm of heroin and 399 intoxicant tablets. He said the anti-drug drive would be intensified in the coming days and peddlers sent behind bars.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

2
Trending

‘I don’t sleep with vaccinated women’: Andrew Tate snaps at Indian-American doctor after she takes a dig at his ‘ripped abs’

3
Chandigarh

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

4
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

5
India

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

7
India

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

8
India

In big win for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Speaker says group led by him ‘real’ Shiv Sena; no MLA disqualified

9
Haryana

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region

10
India

Why Pakistan feared ‘Qatal ki Raat’ post Balakote airstrikes, reveals former diplomat Ajay Bisaria

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC receives certificate of honour
Amritsar

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying, say Amritsar residents
Amritsar

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying: Amritsar residents

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth
Punjab

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Top News

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi

Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Speaker in setback to Uddhav

Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray

Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Sonia, Kharge decline temple invite

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite

Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...

‘India pillar of stability’: PM reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...


Cities

View All

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

SGPC receives honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

25-time MAKA Trophy winner Guru Nanak Dev University nurturing sports

Body massage chairs to be set up at Amritsar railway station

Moga's Harpreet lured by US drug peddler: Probe

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

3 held for looting Rs 7.50 lakh

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Mayoral elections on January 18

No respite, max temperature hovers around 10°C in Chandigarh

Vivek High moves High Court against Chandigarh’s EWS ‘diktat’

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Delhi markets gear up for Ram Temple celebrations

Delhi riots: Supreme Court defers hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case to January 24

INDIA allies AAP, Congress face to face over issues faced by sanitation staff

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Sarpanch murder case: 6 arrested following encounter with police

Three held for extortion, robbery

Civic body turns a blind eye as city roads in shambles

MC officials told to release outsourced staff salary

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

Regularise lone Delhi flight from Ludhiana, Centre asks operator

Political parties in war of words over Ram temple inauguration

Minimum temperature drops to 6.4°C in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals nabbed for duping Ludhiana firm of Rs 20 lakh

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

13 booked for firing after clash at Patiala bus stand

Punjab cagers enter semifinals of national games

Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Youth killed as car hits pole