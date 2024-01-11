Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

The police have arrested four persons and recovered 330 gm of heroin from them. The police said a special campaign against drug peddling was launched in the city. The CIA staff received a tip-off regarding four persons involved in drug peddling.

The police said, following the information Ashu, a resident of National Avenue, Rama Mandi here, was arrested.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the police recovered 200 gm of heroin from Ashu. An FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Rama Mandi police station.

The CP said after investigation, another suspect identified as Vijay Hans, a resident of Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar, was arrested and 30 gm of heroin was recovered from him.

The CP further said during the investigation of another case registered on November 29 last year, two more suspects identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chouhan village in Amritsar district, and Gurnam Singh, a resident of Pakka Shahidan village in Sirsa district, Haryana, were arrested with 100 gm of heroin.

The CP said further probe into both the cases was on and details pertaining to it would be shared in the coming days. The CP said during the last one-week, the police recovered 399 gm of heroin and 399 intoxicant tablets. He said the anti-drug drive would be intensified in the coming days and peddlers sent behind bars.