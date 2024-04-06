Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

The Kapurthala police today claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in the sale of illegal arms. The police arrested a habitual offender, which led to the arrest of three more suspects who were indulged in the sale of heroine, illegal arms and snatching in the region.

Giving information, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said the district police arrested four suspects and recovered 300 grams of heroin, 7 pistols and four magazines from them.

The suspects have been identified as kingpin Neeraj Kumar, alias Dhiraj Kumar, alias Dhiraj Yadav, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, Bihar, his accomplices Akashdeep, Kashu, and Tejpal, alias Lally, of Pahra village, Jalandhar, and Rahul, alias Gaddi, of Kartarpur, Jalandhar. The kingpin was also wanted in a robbery case by the Bihar police.

The police recovered 300 grams of heroin and four magazines from Neeraj. A case under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the City police station, Kapurthala.

The SSP said during preliminary investigation, Neeraj disclosed that he was out on bail since November 2023 and was living in a rented accommodation at Fauji Colony, Ludhiana. He indulged in the sale of illegal arms through his accomplices from Bihar, said the SSP, adding that they used to procure arms for around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 and sell these at higher rates in Punjab.

Neeraj bought three pistols from Bihar around a fortnight days ago and sold these to Akashdeep, alias Kashu, who was lodged in a jail, and his friends between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000.

During questioning, Akashdeep revealed that he met Neeraj in the Ludhiana jail. After Neeraj came out on bail, he bought weapons and sold these to him.

The SSP said Neeraj was arrested on the Kanjli road with 300 gm heroin and magazines.

The SSP said after getting information about Akashdeep, Tejpal and Rahul, a team of the district police, supervised by SP (D) Sarbjit Rai and DSP (D) Gurmit Singh, led by CIA incharge Jarnail Singh, nabbed the trio. Cases of snatching and Arms Act were already registered against them.

