Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Jalandhar, March 14
The Lok Sabha elections are round the corner and preparations are in full swing. But the authorities seem to have ignored the city’s civic aspect which in this case translates to poor sanitation with streets stinking because of the accumulating garbage heaps. It was the fourth day of the non-lifting of garbage from streets. Notably, the contractors have announced that they would not lift waste till they get their payments and work orders.
Garbage piles can be spotted at various roads across the city. Markets are in a mess and residents are welcomed by the sight of garbage piling up on roads. They are forced to put up with unbearable stench emanating from the waste lying on the roads. As per information, the MC Commissioner has constituted a committee that will check the pending bills and the amount to be paid to the contractors. A decision will be taken before March 25.
“Several meetings have been held with MC officials, but nothing has been done. We can’t execute work till we get approval,” said one of the contractors. “The formation of the committee means that they don’t want the waste and garbage to be lifted till March 25,” he pointed out.
The waste has not been lifted from the dumps at Nangal Shama, Rama Mandi, Maqsudan, Vikas Puri, Dakoha, BMC and Model Town.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them