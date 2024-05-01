Jalandhar: Kickboxing championship

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School students competed in the Punjab Kickboxing Championship, where Jasmine and Pushkar clinched top honours in their respective divisions. They are now set to represent Punjab in the forthcoming National Kickboxing Championship to be held in Pune from May 21 to 26.

Workshop on Business Simulation

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a one-day workshop on ‘Business Simulation’. It is one of the latest methods of providing theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the students of management, followed by IIMs and top business schools across the world. The resource person for this workshop was Ashish Kumar (an alumnus of IIM Indore and director of Biziga Solutions Private Ltd.). Ashish explained that in business simulation games, players receive a description of an imaginary business and an imaginary environment and make decisions on price, advertising, and production targets, among other things, for their company.

International Labour Day

CT Group commemorated International Labour Day with a heartfelt celebration dedicated to honouring the tireless efforts and dedication of workers. An honour function was organised, where certificates of appreciation were distributed and discussions were held to brainstorm ideas for improving the work environment.