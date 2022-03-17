Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 16

“The AAP government has promised to uplift education sector and provide affordable healthcare facilities to all, therefore, I will make sure no school in my constituency is without teachers or lacks infrastructure and no patient would die due to lack of doctors, quality treatment and medicine,” said Sheetal Angural, who won from the Jalandhar West seat by a margin of 4,253 votes. He defeated sitting MLA and Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.

He said eradicating drugs and taking actions against all those involved in the trade is his another key priority as many families have complained to him about drugs being sold openly on the streets. “Youngsters in the age groups 20 to 25 are dying due to drugs. A large number of unemployed men, who are surviving on their wives incomes, are either spending their income on gambling or buying injections,” he said adding that “We need to stop this if we want Punjab to progress.”

“I have already held a meeting with the police and given strict instructions to take action against all the drug dealers in the area and catch the big fish under whose patronage all such activities are taking place,” he said.

Sheetal further said he has also visited a few schools in his constituency and have asked the teachers to share their concerns as well as suggestions on what is lacking and how to better the education system in the state. “The AAP government in Delhi is known for its education model. The same will be applied in Punjab and government schools will be no less than private schools here,” he added.

Sheetal said he was a youth leader from the BJP before he moved to AAP before the elections. He said inspired by Kejriwal’s working style and AAP’s vision for Punjab, he joined the party. “All pre-poll promises of the AAP government would be fulfilled. The AAP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has a roadmap ready for the development of Punjab. Every section is part of this roadmap,” he added.

Further informing about the specific problems in his constituency, Sheetal said the Basti Bawa Khel area of west constituency lacks civic amenities and at Bhargo camp, the residents have complained about the contaminated water supply. “I will hold a meeting with the MC officials to discuss these issues. I will make sure no area in my constituency is deprived of basic amenities,” he added.

Sheetal Angural

Party: AAP

Constituency: Jalandhar West

Votes polled: 39,213

Vote margin: 4,253

Vote percentage: 33.73

Defeated: Sitting Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku

Priorities

First-time MLA Sheetal Angural said uplifting the education sector, providing affordable healthcare facilities to all and eradicating drugs and taking actions against all those involved in the trade are his topmost priorities. He said many families have complained to him about drugs being sold openly on the streets. Moreover, all pre-poll promises of the AAP government would be fulfilled, the MLA added.