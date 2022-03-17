KNOW YOUR MLA

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Sheetal Angural defeated sitting MLA and Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 16

“The AAP government has promised to uplift education sector and provide affordable healthcare facilities to all, therefore, I will make sure no school in my constituency is without teachers or lacks infrastructure and no patient would die due to lack of doctors, quality treatment and medicine,” said Sheetal Angural, who won from the Jalandhar West seat by a margin of 4,253 votes. He defeated sitting MLA and Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku.

He said eradicating drugs and taking actions against all those involved in the trade is his another key priority as many families have complained to him about drugs being sold openly on the streets. “Youngsters in the age groups 20 to 25 are dying due to drugs. A large number of unemployed men, who are surviving on their wives incomes, are either spending their income on gambling or buying injections,” he said adding that “We need to stop this if we want Punjab to progress.”

“I have already held a meeting with the police and given strict instructions to take action against all the drug dealers in the area and catch the big fish under whose patronage all such activities are taking place,” he said.

Sheetal further said he has also visited a few schools in his constituency and have asked the teachers to share their concerns as well as suggestions on what is lacking and how to better the education system in the state. “The AAP government in Delhi is known for its education model. The same will be applied in Punjab and government schools will be no less than private schools here,” he added.

Sheetal said he was a youth leader from the BJP before he moved to AAP before the elections. He said inspired by Kejriwal’s working style and AAP’s vision for Punjab, he joined the party. “All pre-poll promises of the AAP government would be fulfilled. The AAP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has a roadmap ready for the development of Punjab. Every section is part of this roadmap,” he added.

Further informing about the specific problems in his constituency, Sheetal said the Basti Bawa Khel area of west constituency lacks civic amenities and at Bhargo camp, the residents have complained about the contaminated water supply. “I will hold a meeting with the MC officials to discuss these issues. I will make sure no area in my constituency is deprived of basic amenities,” he added.

Sheetal Angural

Party: AAP

Constituency: Jalandhar West

Votes polled: 39,213

Vote margin: 4,253

Vote percentage: 33.73

Defeated: Sitting Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku

Priorities

First-time MLA Sheetal Angural said uplifting the education sector, providing affordable healthcare facilities to all and eradicating drugs and taking actions against all those involved in the trade are his topmost priorities. He said many families have complained to him about drugs being sold openly on the streets. Moreover, all pre-poll promises of the AAP government would be fulfilled, the MLA added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

3
Nation

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals

4
Himachal

Demonstrators in Shimla break barricades, demand constitution of 'Swarn Aayog'

5
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

6
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

7
Punjab

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

8
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

9
Haryana

AAP launches Haryana poll foray posters, goes for all 90 seats

10
Nation

Supreme Court upholds Centre's 'One Rank One Pension' policy for defence forces

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...

‘No constitutional infirmity’, SC upholds Centre’s OROP policy

'No constitutional infirmity', SC upholds Centre's OROP policy

‘Will stall flight of youth abroad’: Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...

Agusta: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...

Schumacher, Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change : Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices’ walls

Literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Home, at least for now’

CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Jamia professor held in ~1-lakh bribery case

Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM's swearing-in

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

United colours of 'Basant'

Day 1: 220 kids aged 12-14 get Covid vaccine in Jalandhar district

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Woman defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold South seat

One dead, two test positive in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala Civic body razes ‘temple site’