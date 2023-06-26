Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 25

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal today kick-started the laying of sewerage at Keedi village after offering prayers at Gurdwara Sahib. As per the target set by Seechewal, the project was completed in a day with the help of 10 machines and seven teams.

Meanwhile, 400 pipes were laid and houdis (pits to store water) were prepared in the village. Seechewal said the laying of sewerage at Bhandal Dona and Jalalpur villages was previously carried out in a single day succesfully.

Sukhjit Singh, who oversaw the project, said the sewerage would prove to be a boon for farming community as the treated water would be used for agriculture.

Punjab Sewerage Board Chairman Dr Sunny Ahluwalia along with the Superintendent Engineer of Sewerage Board, Xen and the SDO was also present at site. Seechewal informed the chairman and officers about the merits of the Seechewal model, stressing the model had laid the foundation for the all-round development of villages across the country.

Sant Amrik Singh, Khukhrain Sahib; Sant Jaspal Singh, Tibba Sahib, Dalla Sahib Sarpanch Sukhchain Singh; Ugrupur Sarpanch Tarsem Singh; Chak Chela Sarpanch Joga Singh; Sherpur Sarpanch Tirth Singh; and others were present on the occasion.