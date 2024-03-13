Migrant woman found murdered

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur),

March 12

The police have recovered the body of a migrant woman labourer from the motor room of a tube well in the fields at Panam village. The deceased had been identified as Nimiya Devi, alias Munni.

The police took the body into their possession and were waiting for the family members to arrive to get the post-mortem done.

Harjinder Singh, alias Khawda, a resident of Panam village, informed the police that the body of a woman was lying inside the motor room.

After getting information, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Garhshankar police station, reached the spot with a police party.

Harjinder told the police that Sumeet was living with Nimiya at his old house in the village for the past four months. Day before yesterday, Sumeet came to him and took his outstanding amount of Rs 22,000 and said he was leaving for Jharkhand. Yesterday, he came to know that after taking money from him, Sumeet went to a liquor vend and later to the fields of Surinder at Panam village, where he beat up the woman.

He told the police that Saloni, a resident of the village, witnessed the incident.

“Sumeet had murdered the woman. She had injury marks on her head and neck. An iron rod and scissors were found near the woman’s body with which she was murdered. The woman was living with Sumeet for the past four months after the death of her husband. Efforts are on to trace him and he will be nabbed soon,” said SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra.

The police said a murder case had been registered against the suspect. They were making efforts to trace him.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur