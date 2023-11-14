Mystery shrouds death of youth

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 13

In a shocking incident at Mata Rani Chowk near Model House, a 25-year-old youth identified as Ayush, died under mysterious circumstances outside a public toilet on Saturday night. As per information, the deceased, accompanied by a friend on an Activa scooter, made a pit stop at the restroom. After exiting, he suddenly collapsed.

The cleaner, Khushi Ram, recounted Ayush initially seemed well, only to lose consciousness later. He said Ayush used the restroom for a long time and they were about to knock on the door to check on him, but he then came out and suddenly fell unconscious.

The cleaner said his friend rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Hardev Singh, SHO, Bhargo Camp, though they had investigated the incident from different angles, nothing suspicious had been found. He said the deceased was not keeping well for a long time and was allegedly under depression. “The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post mortem. The medical reports would tell cause of the death,” he said.