NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Kapurthala, March 22

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Chandigarh faced heavy firing while conducting a raid at Kala Sanghian village here on Wednesday evening while its sleuths had come to nab one Palwinder Pinda, accused of exporting drugs to the UK. The information, however, about the incident came out today.

Though 20 to 25 bullets were fired, the NCB team escaped unhurt. But a courier company guy accompanying the team in his own vehicle for Pinda’s identification received a bullet injury on his leg. The NCB team, however, managed to nab Pinda, who made a vain attempt to escape.

The Central agency was reportedly working on a gang involved in exporting narcotics from Punjab to foreign countries using courier services. The team had confiscated a courier packet in which half kilogram of opium was hidden in the packing of an electric fan. Investigation by the team revealed that Pinda, Iqbal Singh Sonu and Kulwinder Singh of Sunranwala village of Kapurthala district were involved in drug trafficking racket.

As the NCB team led by Inspector Kuldeep Tomar had gone to Kala Sanghian village, the suspects were reportedly well-prepared with arms and swords. The raid turned out to be a hot chase with the suspects firing gunshots on vehicles of the NCB. Finally, the team managed to overpower Pinda and arrested him while others escaped through fields taking advantage of the darkness.

Inspector Mukesh Kumar, SHO Sadar, Kapurthala, said, “The NCB team could arrest only Pinda. A hunt is on to nab the other two including Iqbal Singh and Kulwinder Singh. Both are on the run. We have recovered the vehicle used by them for escaping from the spot. A separate FIR under Sections 307, 353 and 186 of the IPC, besides various sections of the Arms Act has been registered in this connection.”

