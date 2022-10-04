NCC cadet wins gold at All-India Thal Sainik Camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

An NCC cadet of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Under Officer (UO) Roshan Kumar Mahto, has brought laurels to the LPU by winning the gold medal at the All-India Thal Sainik Camp (AITSC)-2022. The 12-day camp was held at the Directorate General NCC Camp in Delhi Cantonment.

Roshan won gold in the shooting competition. Besides, another NCC Cadet UO Anurag Kapadia also participated in the ‘Obstacle Event of PHHP&C (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh) Directorate.

LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal congratulated the students on getting national accolades. She said that NCC gives the youth of the country an exposure to a life full of adventure, discipline and honour by inculcating in them the sense of leadership and camaraderie.

Both of the cadets were selected through a series of competitions. At the final camp in New Delhi, they took part in competitions such as obstacle training, map reading and other institutional training competitions for ten days. One who completes TSC camp is equal to an ‘Indian Army Soldier’ in terms of map reading and firing skills.

#Lovely Professional University LPU