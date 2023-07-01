Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, June 30

The Phagwara police have succeeded in busting an inter-state gang of robbers and arrested its three members out of total eight members involved in the robbery of the house of an industrialist, Ajit Singh Walia, on the intervening night of June 14 and 15.

Senior Superintendent of the Police (SSP) Rajpal Singh Sandhu, along with SP Gurpreet Singh, told the mediapersons that accused, identified as Sukhbir Sunar, Vinod Kamal Sahi and Jagat Bahadur Sahi (all Nepalese), were produced before the local judicial magistrate who sent them in police remand for seven days for further interrogation.

Appreciating the Phagwara police, SSP Sandhu has recommended the appreciation award for the cops involved for this achievement.

SP Gurpreet Singh said a police team headed by DSP Jaspreet Singh and SHO City Amandeep Nahar arrested these robbers from Kheeri in Uttar Pardesh near Nepal border. He said the police have recovered cash amounting to Rs 6.10 lakh, 675 Nepali currency, a .32 bore licensed revolver of Walia and four stolen mobiles from the arrested robbers.

SSP Sandhu said five other gang members — Raju Bahadur (kingpin), Varinder, Bhupinder, Tilak Raj Chaudhary, Tek Raj (all Nepalese) are still absconding. DSP Jaspreet Singh said the police were investigating the case minutely and the absconding five gang members would also be nabbed soon.

Notably, Raju mixed some intoxicant in food and served it to Walia family on the night of June 14. When family members fell unconscious, Raju, along with his accomplices, ransacked the house, and made away four mobile phones, licensed revolver among other things. It was learnt that robbers stayed for a night at a local guest house also.