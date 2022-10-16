Phagwara Senior Medical Officer writes to authorities about staff crunch

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara,October 15

After staff shortage in the Civil Hospital was highlighted by Jalandhar Tribune, the health authorities have taken note of it and Phagwara Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Kamal Kishore has written to the Managing Director,Punjab Health Systems Corporation, explaining the issue.

Of 119 sanctioned posts, 50 lying vacant A total of 50 posts are lying vacant against the 119 sanctioned posts in the 110-bed hospital. These include five medical officers and skin and child specialists. Dr Kamal Kishore, Phagwara SMO

The SMO wrote that a total of 50 posts were lying vacant against 119 sanctioned posts in the 110-bed hospital. These included five medical officers,one forensic medicine officer,one BTO,one skin specialist, one pathologist, one anaesthetist, one child specialist,one MO(LR) and two medical specialists. Posts of 16 Class IV employees, five sweepers,one dental Mechanic,one accountant, two staff nurses, one chief pharmacist, one pharmacist,two drivers and other miscellaneous staff are also lying vacant.

He said nine staff nurses, one chief pharmacist,one pharmacist and two drivers were urgently required in the hospital. He admitted that some patients visiting the hospital for treatment were being referred to other centres like Jalandhar Civil Hospital, Jalandhar Medical College, Amritsar Medical College and PGI, Chandigarh, owing to medical complications.

The Health Department has been taking measures in the interest of the patients, he added. More than 9,000 patients were being examined and treated at the hospital every month, Dr Kamal noted.

He said an elevator had been installed at the hospital at a cost of Rs 21 lakh for the convenience of pregnant women and senior citizens. A new CT scan machine had also been set up in the hospital.