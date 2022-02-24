Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The PG Department of Commerce and Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised a seminar on “Investment Awareness Programme” in the college campus. This was conducted under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The motive of this seminar was to better access the relevance as funded by SEBI and to spread awareness about different aspects of securities market and investments. The chief guest for the seminar were Principals and their representatives from various government schools. This included Gurinderjit Kaur, Nehru Garden School, S Resham Singh (Punjabi department) Vice Principal, Govt. S S Girls School, Khurdpur, Adampur, Rajiv Handa, Govt Sr. Sec. School, Wadala and Hemant, PAP School. The resource person for this seminar was Jaswinder Kaur, Head, P.G. Department of Commerce and Management. This seminar commenced by Principal Dr. Navjot’s address wherein she welcomed the guests. Jaswinder explained about the various concepts of investments. She started with an innovative quiz to bring awareness about the same and further explained that one must seek expert advice of resource persons or smarts as prescribed and enlisted through SEBI. She also explained to follow 50-30-20 rule, thereby fixing 50 per cent for needs, 30 per net for wants and 20 per cent of income must be put in for investments for a safe future.

DIPS organised PM activity

DIPS School organised one-day PM activity. Students expressed their views on ‘If I were prime minister for a day’. Students remarked that Prime Minister post is of utmost importance that is why it is a matter of pride to be the country’s PM. This post is of great responsibility. Students expressed different views like would motivate youngsters, put forward acts to protect women and abolish illegal activities, take efforts to prevent pollution, try to bring down the conflicts between people promote the education system and help poor. Students to get free education, concentration improving the quality of the human capital, which is the pillar of any nation. Some focused of health which is required for the strong survival of human kind whereas others emphasised on importance of moral strength, cultural heritage and national significance. Principals remarked that being the Prime Minister for a day would a job of great honor and responsibility. India being a democratic country holds a very important position in the world.

Workshop on 3D Character Modelling

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a two-day workshop on 3D character modelling. The workshop was organised by the PG Department of Animation and VFX l which is being run under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra. Leading 3D animator and freelancer Vandana Bhagat participated in this workshop as a resource speaker. During her address, she explained in detail about inorganic and organic modelling to the students. Apart from preparing the model through questionnaire, exercises were also imparted to the students. At the same time various questions asked by the students were answered by Vandana in a very simple manner. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi thanked Vandana for imparting important information on the subject to the students and averred that such events are always helpful in imparting important knowledge of the subject to the students.

Inter-house sports events

Keeping this mantra in mind and to instill the feeling of sportsmanship, Cambridge International School, Co Ed, organised an Inter-House Sports Tournament for the students of Grade VII to IX and XI and XII.The students performed well and displayed true sportsmanship. Children with special needs participated as team members in various events. Stiff competition was witnessed among the participants of various events. They played their best and got rewards for their commendable efforts. Events were held for kho-kho basketball, volleyball and tug-of-war. On this occasion, Chairman Nitin Kohli, Vice Chairman Deepak Bhatia, President Mona Bhatia, Vice President Paarth Bhatia and Director and Principal Dr Ravinder Mahal congratulated all the winners and also appreciated the Sports Department for their efforts.

National Science Week organised

On the second day of the National Science Week at HMV College here, the main attractions were book fair, film show, lecture series by experts, innovation gallery and poster exhibition. Second day of festival started with scientific talk of Dr Gurvinder Singh, Group Head, Semi-Conductor Laboratory DRO Mohali by virtual mode. The topic of his talk was “ISRO’s journey from Aryabhatta Satellite to Chandaryaan” under the theme - “From Annals of History”. Dr Neelam Sharma, coordinator of the festival, formally welcomed him. Two movies on ‘Sir Homi Bhabha’ and ‘Women Power in Science’ were screened. After that Sai-Kala Poster Competition was organised for college and school students. More than 106 students from 34 school/colleges/university participated in poster competition.

World Peace and Understanding Day

World Peace and Understanding Day was observed at Shiv Jyoti Public School. The day is celebrated across the world on February 23 every year with the thought of understanding amongst people and sharing life values to maintain peace and harmony. Students of class 8th were made aware about this day through motivational lecture by Pooja Sodhi in which she made the students aware about maintaining the peace in the world by imbibing the values of kindness, forgiveness, co-operation, tolerance to maintain peace in the world. Principal Neeru Nayyar apprised the students to have an understanding, love and respect for each other to build better human connections.