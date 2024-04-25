Thieves strike at 4 Phagwara shops

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 24

Four shops were reportedly burgled in the wee hours here today. The shutters of these shops, situated on the Cinema road and the Hoshiarpur road, were found broken.

In the first incident, a mobile shop was reportedly burgled near GRD College on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road last night.

Sanjeev Kumar, owner of HS Mobile Shop, told the police that a person informed him around 4 am that the shutters of his shop were broken. When he reached the shop, he found several old and new smart mobile phones, laptops and cash missing.

The suspects also damaged the CCTV before fleeing the spot. The police have been informed about the incident.

Meanwhile shutters of three shops - Batra Shoes, Surindra Garments and Uppal Sweets - were found broken on the Cinema road here in the wee hours today.

The owners of shops told the police that the suspects entered their shops after breaking open the shutters. They took away goods worth thousands. The suspects also damaged the CCTVs before fleeing the spot.

