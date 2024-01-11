Three held for extortion, robbery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

Tightening the noose around anti-social elements, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Wednesday busted a three-member gang involved in extortion, threatening and robbing people.

Divulging details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the police received a tip-off that a gang was involved in extorting money from people by staging fake accidents.

After receiving information, police parties were constituted to nab culprits. Sharma said after scrutinising various CCTV footages and gathering other evidence, police teams laid a trap and succeeded in busting the three-member gang by arresting Ajay Kumar of Mandi, Jalandhar Cantt, Rahul of Dasmesh Nagar and Rahul of PAP Complex here.

Sharma said the gang was involved in extortion, threatening and robbing people. He said an FIR under Sections 387, 341 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Rama Mandi police station.

The police said the suspects had confessed to extorting money from people by staging fake accidents. The police said they were involved in multiple criminal activities in various areas of the city.

The CP said one Toyota Innova (bearing registration No. PB08-DG-8120) and some cash was recovered from the gang. He said the gang had been operating in densely populated localities and was involved in crimes at PAP lights, Paragpur, around Mariton hotel and other places in the city.

The CP said further investigation in the case was in progress. More details would be revealed in the coming day once the suspects were interrogated thoroughly, he added.