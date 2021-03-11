Use Press Information Bureau fact check mechanism to bust fake news: Director General

Jalandhar, May 25
A meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) was hosted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) at the Circuit House here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by representatives of various departments of the Doaba belt, including the Central Potato Research Station, Regional Passport Office, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Central GST Commissionerate, BSF, National Statistical Organisation and Doordarshan, among others.
The meeting was chaired by Director General, PIB, Delhi, Vasudha Gupta. The meeting also saw discussion about fake news and how it can be fought by various government organisations. Gupta, who is also leading India’s fake news busting mechanism PIB Fact Check, requested the members to use the services to bust fake news and save the public from the ever mushrooming frauds.
During the meeting, various action points were also worked out and specific teams were created for assisting the various departments in formulating feedback strategies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres