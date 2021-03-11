Use Press Information Bureau fact check mechanism to bust fake news: Director General

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

A meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) was hosted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) at the Circuit House here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various departments of the Doaba belt, including the Central Potato Research Station, Regional Passport Office, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Central GST Commissionerate, BSF, National Statistical Organisation and Doordarshan, among others.

The meeting was chaired by Director General, PIB, Delhi, Vasudha Gupta. The meeting also saw discussion about fake news and how it can be fought by various government organisations. Gupta, who is also leading India’s fake news busting mechanism PIB Fact Check, requested the members to use the services to bust fake news and save the public from the ever mushrooming frauds.

During the meeting, various action points were also worked out and specific teams were created for assisting the various departments in formulating feedback strategies.