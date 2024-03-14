Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Our Correspondent

Garhdiwala (Hoshiarpur), March 13

A youth brutally murdered his elder brother with a sharp weapon last night in Ramdaspur village here over a dispute related to money received from the sale of land.

Family members told the police that the elder brother had sold land worth around Rs 20-22 lakh to gather money to go abroad. There were often disputes between the two brothers regarding the money received from the sale of land.

The dispute between the two brothers took an ugly turn last night when Manpreet Singh (19), murdered his elder brother Manjot Singh (22), a resident of Ramdaspur village, with a sharp weapon late in the night.

After the murder, the suspect told village sarpanch Chaminder Singh on phone at night that some people had attacked their house. The sarpanch immediately informed the Garhdiwala police.

When the police reached the spot along with the sarpanch, lights were off and the gate of the house was closed. When the police went inside the room, they saw that Manjot Singh’s throat was slit with a sharp weapon and his body was lying on the bed.

It may be mentioned that the parents of these brothers had died a long time ago and the duo was living with their grandmother Naranjan Kaur.

As soon as news about the murder spread, Tanda DSP Harjeet Singh Randhawa and Garhdiwala SHO Hardevpreet Singh reached the spot. The police took Manjot’s body into their possession and sent it for postmortem.

SHO Hardev said during the investigation, Naranjan told the police that Manpreet had killed Manjot.

“During questioning, the suspect himself confessed to the murder. The weapon (gandasa) used in the crime has also been recovered. The police have arrested the suspect. He will be produced in the court tomorrow,” said the SHO.

