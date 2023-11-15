Actress Arushi Nishank turns producer with web series Kaphal

Producer-actress Arushi Nishank’s web series Kaphal has gone on the floors in Nainital. She says that the film is very special to her.

“It’s like a dream come true. It all began two years ago with a dream and an idea. Many have come and gone, but the enthusiasm remains unwavering. I’ve encountered numerous challenging phases where anyone could have easily given up, but by the grace of God and my unwavering belief, I stand tall in the face of adversity. Now, with Kaphal hitting the stage, being a producer marks a proud moment for me,” she says.

She adds, “Kaphal is a pahadi native fruit and I am a proud pahadi. The show is an amalgamation of how India meets Bharat. Just like the fruit, we want to showcase in the show that in our day-to-day busy life, we fail to appreciate life and the small moments, instead always looking for more. The show also captures the beautiful landscapes of Uttarakhand, the simple Uttarakhandi people, the traditions and the value exchange between the city people and the village people will also be a thing to look forward to.”

In the acting space, many projects have been lined up, says Arushi, adding, “In the realm of acting, there are numerous projects in the pipeline. One of which is called Tarini. It’s a film based on six Indian women naval officers circumnavigating in a made-in-India boat, and I am playing a pivotal role. With each project, I feel what truly matters is the storyline, the story should be inspirational, connecting, and impactful to the people. It should encourage them to live their life without any fear and make a mark that impacts other lives in good ways too.”