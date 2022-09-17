Madonna's dating rule being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio's

Singer Madonna’s dating history has been compared to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s. Social media users have found the similarity between Madge and Leo’s “dating rule” as they found out that the Queen of Pop has only been dating men at least 28 years younger for nearly two decades. Reportedly, the 64-year-old pop star has dated men a minimum of 28 years her junior since her 2008 divorce from Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger than her. Her current beau, model Andrew Darnell, is 41 years behind her. He is just 23. —IANS
