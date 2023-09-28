An epitome of beauty, grace and talent, thespian Waheeda Rehman has bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Here's a look at her coveted journey

Mona

Rosy of Guide, Hira Bai of Teesri Kasam, Gulabo of Pyaasa, Jaba of Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam or Jameela of Chaudhvin Ka Chand…choosing one’s favourite character from Waheeda Rehman’s memorable repertoire is one challenging task. An ethereal beauty, with over 90 films to her credit, she has rightly been chosen for the highest honour of Indian cinema — Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Waheeda Rehman walks the ramp for Fashion designer Shaina NC

As the news broke on her legendary Guide co-star Dev Anand’s birth centenary, the effervescent actress shared, “I am very happy because it is Dev Anand’s birthday. I think, taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya.”

Early years

Pyaasa

Daughter of a Deputy Commissioner in Chingalpet town of the Madras Presidency of pre-Independence era, Rehman learnt Bharatanatyam, along with one of her sisters, Sayeeda. A stage performance at 10 bagged her a dance sequence in a Telugu film, which became such a super-hit that Guru Dutt took young Rehman under his wings. Her Hindi debut C.I.D., opposite her favourite star Dev Anand, became the highest grossing film of that year (1956).

Standing her ground

Chaudhvin ka chaand

The youngest in a progressive, privileged Muslim family, Rehman, who enjoyed a pampered childhood, entered the film industry only after her father’s demise, but worked on her own terms. Refusing a stage name as suggested by her director Raj Khosla on account of it being ‘too long’ or standing firm to have it mentioned in her C.I.D. contract to wearing costumes only if she liked them, Rehman always stood by her choices. There are many other examples too — she chose to play the second lead in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, despite a successful career; took on the role of an adulteress in Guide and played mother to Jaya Bhaduri (Bachchan later) in Phagun rather early in her career. She refused a kissing scene in the English version of Guide.

On song

Teesri kasam

Some of the most iconic songs of Hindi films have been picturised on Rehman. Throwing societal norms to winds in Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai (Guide); the playful Jaane Kya Tune Kahi (Pyaasa); heart-breaking Waqt Ne Kiya (Kaagaz Ke Phool), love and desire coming together in Piya Tose Naina Laage Re (Guide) to rather recent Genda Phool (Delhi-6), are only a handful of numerous such tracks. She had multiples hits with Guru Dutt and Dev Anand; she gave the unforgettable Teesri Kasam with Raj Kapoor and the iconic Khamoshi with Rajesh Khanna.

Recognition came her way in ample measure. Reshma Aur Shera won her the National Film Award for Best Actress; she was conferred Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. Dadasahab Phalke Award is the latest honour, and, Rehman, at 85, is going strong. Last seen in coming-of-age sports drama Skater Girl in 2021, she is a living legend, who will forever be an epitome of beauty, grace and talent!

