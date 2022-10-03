Annu Kapoor cheated of Rs 4.36 lakh

Annu Kapoor was cheated of Rs 4.36 lakh by a fraudster online. The said person had approached the actor to get KYC details done.

According to reports, Kapoor received a phone call from a man posing as an employee of a bank on September 29. The person said that the actor needed to update his KYC form, after which the actor shared his bank details with the fraudster and even the One Time Password (OTP). Reportedly, the caller transferred Rs 4.36 lakh from Kapoor’s account to two other accounts. —TMS