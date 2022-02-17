As BappiLahiri breathed his last, musicians share what made him so special and why his beats will continue to inspire

Sheetal

The song will echo for ages, but the one who sang it is no more. As singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday, the nation grieves. He was 69. The Disco King was fortunate to be born into a family with a rich tradition of classical music. He started playing tabla at the age of three and became a music director at just 19. His first love was singing and then came his admiration for gold, pretty evident from the amount he wore on a daily basis!

While he got a chance to sing along with legends like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, he also introduced young talent of his times, including, Usha Uthup, Alisha Chinai, Vijay Benedict and Sharon Prabhakar. The Ooh La La singer’s voice best suited Mithun Chakraborty, which made him a big sensation during the 90s. Songs like Yaad Aa Raha Hai, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja and Ooh La La will forever be remembered.

Gone too soon

Bappi da has gone too soon. I’ve been watching him since he came to Mumbai. He used to come to our place and I had a very close bond with him. He made me sing all songs in Laparwah. After that we did one reality show together. A great composer, his music was far ahead of his time. — Jatin Pandit, music director

True icon

I feel really lucky that I got the opportunity to work with Bappi da. His reign over the disco era in Bollywood will never be forgotten, an icon indeed. His last released song, Bhankas from Baaghi 3, is the one that I’ve also sung. — Jonita Gandhi, singer

Shocking news

It is shocking for me because I just spoke to him few days back. He had called me and said, ‘You have to sing one song’. So, I didn’t know how bad his health was. He has brought so much of happy music into the industry. – Papon, singer

Extremely energetic

Bappi da and papa (Jatin Pandit) were judging a show. I used to go with him because I really enjoyed watching shooting, so that was the time when I started interacting with Bappi da on a regular basis. I always remembered him as being extremely energetic performer on stage. – Raahul Jatin, singer and composer

Unique way

We had a great connection and used to visit his house regularly. Bappi da had his own unique way of making a very simple tune sound interesting. — Shilpa Rao, singer

Celebs pay Tributes

Akshay Kumar

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.

Ajay Devgn

Bappi da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed.

Vidya Balan

I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that’s what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me)…

Kajol

Today we lost the disco king, Bappi da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace #RIP #BappiLahiri

Suniel Shetty

Days after the shock loss of #LataDidi, another musical maestro passes away. #RipBappilahiri the #DiscoKing himself. Memorable music like Pug Ghungroo, Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer’ will play on forever. You will be missed #BappiDa #BappiLahiri Condolences to the family

Subhash Ghai

#i am a disco dancer # mumbai se aya mera dost n many All time favourites of every young generation… He created a difference with his desi disco n indian melodies in hindi film music. A noble talented master is no more but his music is with us.

Bhumi Pednekar

“Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans.

Nirmat Kaur

The gates of heaven got shinier today… thank you for an era of such groovy joy Bappi Da #RIPBappiLahiri.

Sidharth Malhotra

A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer ... May his soul rest in peace.

Name & fame

Bappi Lahiri has worked internationally and the song Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja was recreated for Hollywood Film You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.