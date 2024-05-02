Carla to play Vivien Leigh

Carla Gugino has been roped in to play Hollywood legend Vivien Leigh in the in the forthcoming biopic The Florist. Two-time Oscar winner Leigh is known for playing Scarlett O'Hara in 1939's Hollywood classic Gone With the Wind. Gugino is known for her work in Gerald’s Game, the Spy Kids films and The Unborn.

