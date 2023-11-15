Diwali hangover? : Here is how these celebrities are dealing with it...

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals. Getting back to one’s normal routine is challenging post-Diwali. Here is how these celebrities do it!

Back to old routine

Anupama Solanki

I always wait for Diwali because there is so much positivity during the festival, especially in North India. I love visiting my hometown Chandigarh for Diwali, but this year I couldn’t make it due to work pressure. Everyone prepares for Diwali but after Diwali, everyone goes back to the old routine. Honestly, I don’t like that but what we can do? This is part of life.

Festive mood lingers

Shivangi Verma

Diwali is also one of the festivals when people socialise a lot. Lighting up the house, eating all sorts of delicacies, meeting friends — it’s all amazing. Even if we get back to our normal lives physically, mentally we are still in the festive zone. Food-wise it’s easier after Diwali as I start with detox and gradually get back to healthy diet. And, to fill up the void of socialising, I speak to friends and talk about the time we spent together and plan for the next get-together!

Get back into shape

Nikhil Nanda

Deepawali has a lot of significance for many people. Diwali is the time when we all meet our relatives and connect with them. We get to eat a lot of sweets. We end up eating more. And we need to work harder to get back in shape. Whenever there is any festivity, it comes with a hangover. It especially happens with Diwali. As soon as Diwali gets over, everyone gets back to their routine and the hangover stays.

It’s family hangover

Rohit Choudhary

Diwali is a package festival that starts on Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Each and every day is celebrated with love, happiness and joy. When you are together with your family for five days, obviously, it’s not easy to go back to your daily routine. I believe every person should be emotionally and mentally strong. It’s more of a family hangover rather than a festive hangover. The festival is the reason we are together.

Balancing act

Nivedita Basu

Diwali has now lost its charm, especially what it was when we were kids. Now, Diwali is all about the parties. Be it Delhi or even a small town, Diwali is all about partying. Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in the entire year. Luckily for me, I get back to my routine quickly.

Back to routine

Charrul Malik

Dil-wali Diwali is the most awaited festival. It is tough to go back to my original routine because we usually gain a lot of weight. Post-Diwali the first thing I do is cut down on sweets. The most difficult thing for me is to lose weight. So, after Diwali, I start making resolutions for the New Year and try to get back to my original routine.

