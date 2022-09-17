Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively expecting their fourth child

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all set to welcome their fourth baby. On Thursday (September 15), Blake flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. The actress stunned in a gold sequin dress. She happily posed for the paparazzi at the event. Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012. The couple is parents to three daughters – James Reynolds, Betty Reynolds and Inez Reynolds. —TMS