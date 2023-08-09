Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3, says new actor will headline the film

IANS

The highly anticipated movie Don 3 is finally happening, but it will witness a new star in the titular role. Actor Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both starring the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, took to social media on Tuesday and shared that work on the film will begin in 2025. Talking about the legacy set by the larger-than-life character of Don, which has been portrayed by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and SRK, Farhan wrote on social media: “In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don.”

The character of Don was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Farhan further mentioned: “In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. As writer and director, I had a great time creating not one but two Don films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart.” However, Farhan shared that the third part of the franchise will feature another actor in the lead role.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space,” he added.

