First look of Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' unveiled

The wait is finally over as the first look image of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis has been revealed. The project follows the rebuilding of a metropolis after it has fallen into decline, with two competing visions — one from the idealist architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), the other from corrupt Mayor Frank Cicero, played by Giancarlo Esposito — colliding.
The first official image from Megalopolis reveals Driver eyeing a rebuilding of the city of new Rome, while Nathalie Emmanuel, as Julia Cicero, the socialite daughter of Mayor Cicero, looks on. Megalopolis is structured as a Roman epic fable set in an imagined modern America.
Francis Ford Coppola reportedly first conceived the idea for this sci-fi movie way back in 1983. He started the project, and put his own money, but was forced to leave it before much development. After almost four decades, Coppola launched it once again with his own money. The ensemble cast for Megalopolis includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman and Talia Shire. Coppola directed, wrote and produced the film, with Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch and Michael Bederman producing it.
