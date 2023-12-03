Hair and there

Deepika Padukone is on holiday with her friends Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan in London.
Sneha took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Getting hair done by the one and only Deepika Padukone, assisted by Divya Narayan.” Deepika Padukone can be seen fixing her friend’s hair in the picture.
She wore a light-coloured night suit and had her hair tied in a messy bun. Earlier on Thursday, the Jawan actor shared a couple of pictures with Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan from London.Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in her kitty.
