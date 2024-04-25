‘I have to learn to live with it’: Celine Dion hopes for miracle in battle against stiff person syndrome

Renowned singer Celine Dion has opened up about her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and her relentless pursuit of a cure. In an interview, Dion expressed her optimism for a breakthrough while acknowledging the challenges posed by the rare autoimmune disorder.
“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it,” Dion revealed.
Stiff Person Syndrome, characterised by severe muscle stiffness and spasms, presents a formidable challenge for Dion. Despite the absence of a cure, she remains steadfast in her commitment to managing the condition. Dion detailed her rigorous regimen of ‘athletic, physical, and vocal therapy’ conducted five days a week, emphasising her holistic approach to treatment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...