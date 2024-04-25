‘I have to learn to live with it’: Celine Dion hopes for miracle in battle against stiff person syndrome

ANI

Renowned singer Celine Dion has opened up about her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and her relentless pursuit of a cure. In an interview, Dion expressed her optimism for a breakthrough while acknowledging the challenges posed by the rare autoimmune disorder.

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it,” Dion revealed.

Stiff Person Syndrome, characterised by severe muscle stiffness and spasms, presents a formidable challenge for Dion. Despite the absence of a cure, she remains steadfast in her commitment to managing the condition. Dion detailed her rigorous regimen of ‘athletic, physical, and vocal therapy’ conducted five days a week, emphasising her holistic approach to treatment.