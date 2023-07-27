Ice Spice drops deluxe edition of viral EP Like..?

Ice Spice released her debut EP, Like..? in January. Recently, the artiste put a fresh spin on the instant classic with the release of the Deluxe version via 10K Projects/Capitol Records, which bolsters four new tracks, including Deli, How High?, Butterfly Ku, and bonus track, On The Radar.

IceSpice has recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on several projects, including Barbie World (with Aqua) (From Barbie The Album) and also on Princess Diana. She also recently showed up on a remix of Taylor Swift’s popular track Karma.